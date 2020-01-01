DATE: Thursday, May 14th & Friday, May 15th
TIME: Starting at 9am (PST) each day
Built a workspace innovation company that has fans in 98% of the Fortune 500 and in 130 countries around the world!
IN JUST 7 YEARS, Jaime built and sold her company to Unilever for 100s of millions of dollars. She started this business coming out of the worst recession the US has ever seen.
Emma has launched two Kickstarter campaigns that have raised a collective $2 million in funding. She has since positioned FinalStraw on the shelves of retailers nationwide and ships to customers around the world. She is a REAL Kickstarter genius!
From a local hackathon, Loot Crate rose to $100 million in revenue in just three years, while at the same time completely reinventing the subscription box business as they shipped close to 500,000 boxes a month.
Serial entrepreneur with multiple exits, Davis is a leader that has navigated various economic and political challenges. That experience led him to start Cotopaxi, a gear brand that is a true humanitarian cause at its core.
Bootstrapped her business with $49,000 in 2010. At one point she only had $411 in the bank and has since grown Farmgirl to $32 million in 2019.
Built an entire platform that connects best-in-class consumer brands to retailers, distributors, and investors. Yes, she helps entrepreneurs build their dreams!
Built a multi-million dollar media company after having almost lost everything. “20 Must Watch YouTube Channels That Will Change Your Business” – Forbes
Build a full-service Outsourced CMO that launched in 2014 and has been valued at $60 million. Prior startup experience includes a subscription business that he grew to $1 million in four months.
Launched Hero Cosmetics with one product, the Mighty Patch, and did over $1 million their first year. Hero Cosmetics now sells a box of Mighty Patch every 30 seconds in over 2,500 stores.
Established the Subscription Trade Association to organize and enable the global growth of the digital and physical subscription industry.
At the age of 24, Luke has raised $25 million for a drone defense technology that can mitigate drone threats with a device no larger than a walkie-talkie.
From Black Hawk helicopters to the future of content distribution. He is redefining local media.
Startup Story LIVE is a Two-Day Livestream Event with some of the top founders in the entrepreneurial space.
Disclaimer: Event Schedule May Change
9:00 AM Conference Start
Welcoming all of the entrepreneurs to the conference
9:20 AM Sean Cannell (Think Media)
Burn The Ships:
How Losing 80% of My Revenue in 30-Days Saved My Business
10:30 AM Ryan Heafy (6AM City)
Everything Must Change:
Lessons Learned From Building a Black Hawk Helicopter
11:40 AM Davis Smith (Cotopaxi)
Stay The Course:
Now Is Not The Time To Stop Doing Good
1:20 PM Session #4
Topics and lineup will be finalized VERY soon
2:30 PM Erik Huberman (Hawke Media)
Charge The Hill:
Standing Still Is The Wrong Strategy
3:40 PM Emma Rose Cohen (FinalStraw)
Kickstart Your Business:
A Tactical Guide To A Successful Kickstarter Campaign
4:50 PM Christina Stembel (Farmgirl Flowers)
Everything Starts From The Seed:
Nothing Will Ever Grow If You Don't Take The Initial Step
6:00 PM Closing Comments
Day One comes to a close...rest up for Day Two!
9:00 AM Conference Start
Welcome to Day Two of Startup Story LIVE
9:20 AM Jason McCann (Vari)
Always Innovate:
Complacency & Comfort Will Kill The Entrepreneur
10:30 AM Luke Fox (WhiteFox Defense Technologies)
Zero To One:
Traction Always Wins
11:40 AM Ju Rhyu (Hero Cosmetics)
Life Beyond Amazon:
Selling On Amazon Is Not A Sales Strategy
1:20 PM Chris George (SUBTA)
Unbox Your Business:
Rethink How Your Business Monetizes
2:30 PM Matthew Arevalo (Loot Crate)
Customers To Fans:
Bring Membership & Fan-Commerce To Your Business
3:40 PM Meghan Asha (FounderMade)
Getting Attention Amidst The Noise:
How To Gain Buyer Attention In The New World
4:50 PM Jaime Schmidt (Schmidt Naturals)
Scale & Optimize:
Real Tactics That Led To An Acquisition in 7 Years
6:00 PM Closing Comments
Press play on the song "Closing Time" by Semisonic!
