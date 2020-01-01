A two-day live stream event for entrepreneurs and founders

Learn to Fortify Your Business from Founders Who Know How to PIVOT

Crisis changes everything. Are you ready to fight for your business?

DATE:  Thursday, May 14th & Friday, May 15th

TIME:  Starting at 9am (PST) each day

Get Your Free Pass

Learn REAL tactics from REAL founders.

DATE  Thursday, May 14th & Friday, May 15th

TIME  Starting at 9am (PST) each day

First Name
Last Name
Your Email
Are you a business owner?

Thanks! Please wait...

Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again or email us at mail@thestartupstory.co.

Meet Our Incredible Speakers
Our Incredible SPeakers

Ready to learn from some of the top founders in the entrepreneurial space?

Jason McCann

Built a workspace innovation company that has fans in 98% of the Fortune 500 and in 130 countries around the world!

Jaime Schmidt

IN JUST 7 YEARS, Jaime built and sold her company to Unilever for 100s of millions of dollars. She started this business coming out of the worst recession the US has ever seen.

Emma Rose Cohen

Emma has launched two Kickstarter campaigns that have raised a collective $2 million in funding. She has since positioned FinalStraw on the shelves of retailers nationwide and ships to customers around the world. She is a REAL Kickstarter genius!

Matthew Arevalo

From a local hackathon, Loot Crate rose to $100 million in revenue in just three years, while at the same time completely reinventing the subscription box business as they shipped close to 500,000 boxes a month.

Davis Smith

Serial entrepreneur with multiple exits, Davis is a leader that has navigated various economic and political challenges. That experience led him to start Cotopaxi, a gear brand that is a true humanitarian cause at its core.

Christina Stembel

Bootstrapped her business with $49,000 in 2010. At one point she only had $411 in the bank and has since grown Farmgirl to $32 million in 2019.

Meghan Asha

Built an entire platform that connects best-in-class consumer brands to retailers, distributors, and investors. Yes, she helps entrepreneurs build their dreams!

Sean Cannell

Built a multi-million dollar media company after having almost lost everything. “20 Must Watch YouTube Channels That Will Change Your Business” – Forbes

Erik Huberman

Build a full-service Outsourced CMO that launched in 2014 and has been valued at $60 million. Prior startup experience includes a subscription business that he grew to $1 million in four months.

Ju Rhyu

Launched Hero Cosmetics with one product, the Mighty Patch, and did over $1 million their first year. Hero Cosmetics now sells a box of Mighty Patch every 30 seconds in over 2,500 stores.

Chris George

Established the Subscription Trade Association to organize and enable the global growth of the digital and physical subscription industry.

Luke Fox

At the age of 24, Luke has raised $25 million for a drone defense technology that can mitigate drone threats with a device no larger than a walkie-talkie.

Ryan Heafy

From Black Hawk helicopters to the future of content distribution. He is redefining local media.

Get Free 2-Day Pass
The Pandemic changed everything

In times of uncertainty, you must think DIFFERENTLY

The truth is, we’re living in unprecedented times. And as entrepreneurs, that means we all have to learn to pivot.

Whether you run an established, successful business or a new company that’s struggling to get off the ground, you need a clear plan to move your business forward.

That’s why our 2-day event will cover REAL-WORLD strategies and tactics, from founders who have PROVEN that it’s possible to thrive in difficult times.

Over the course of two days, you’ll discover:

  • Practical tactics from REAL founders on the ground, not just “thought leaders” who spend all their time talking about business

  • New revenue opportunities that you may have overlooked in the past

  • How to adapt to this new business paradigm and prosper in uncertainty

This isn’t a time for theory

We could talk all day about what worked in the past. We could ask the “experts” for their opinions and “educated” guesses.

But here’s the truth: a theory isn’t going to help you navigate the current crisis.

And neither is sticking your head in the sand. Hoping that everything will return to normal soon.

Because hope is not a strategy.

That’s why we’re getting down to brass tacks.

Throughout this two-day event, you’re going to get real, proven strategies and ideas you can implement TODAY to help pivot your business.

Plus, you won’t have to adapt in isolation

Successful entrepreneurs surround themselves with action-takers and innovators who are willing to take risks . . . AND they support each other along the way.

That’s why your free 2-day pass also includes membership in a PRIVATE Facebook group full of like-minded business owners.

Inside, you’ll find:

  • Partners to collaborate with on your next venture

  • Potential clients or customers

  • The beginning of lasting relationships to help you weather this storm (and the next)

  • An entire community of fellow business owners who want to see YOU succeed

A two-day LIVEstream Event

Startup Story LIVE is a Two-Day Livestream Event with some of the top founders in the entrepreneurial space.

Get Free 2-Day Pass
Become a Sponsor  
The Agenda

Here’s a snapshot of the mind-blowing content we’ll cover in these two days

Disclaimer: Event Schedule May Change

Day One:  Thursday, May 14th

9:00 AM     Conference Start
Welcoming all of the entrepreneurs to the conference

9:20 AM     Sean Cannell (Think Media)
Burn The Ships:
How Losing 80% of My Revenue in 30-Days Saved My Business

10:30 AM     Ryan Heafy (6AM City)
Everything Must Change:
Lessons Learned From Building a Black Hawk Helicopter

11:40 AM     Davis Smith (Cotopaxi)
Stay The Course:
Now Is Not The Time To Stop Doing Good

1:20 PM     Session #4
Topics and lineup will be finalized VERY soon

2:30 PM     Erik Huberman (Hawke Media)
Charge The Hill:
Standing Still Is The Wrong Strategy

3:40 PM     Emma Rose Cohen (FinalStraw)
Kickstart Your Business:
A Tactical Guide To A Successful Kickstarter Campaign

4:50 PM     Christina Stembel (Farmgirl Flowers)
Everything Starts From The Seed:
Nothing Will Ever Grow If You Don't Take The Initial Step

6:00 PM     Closing Comments
Day One comes to a close...rest up for Day Two!

Day Two:  Friday, May 15th

9:00 AM     Conference Start
Welcome to Day Two of Startup Story LIVE

9:20 AM     Jason McCann (Vari)
Always Innovate:
Complacency & Comfort Will Kill The Entrepreneur

10:30 AM     Luke Fox (WhiteFox Defense Technologies)
Zero To One:
Traction Always Wins

11:40 AM     Ju Rhyu (Hero Cosmetics)
Life Beyond Amazon:
Selling On Amazon Is Not A Sales Strategy

1:20 PM     Chris George (SUBTA)
Unbox Your Business:
Rethink How Your Business Monetizes

2:30 PM     Matthew Arevalo (Loot Crate)
Customers To Fans:
Bring Membership & Fan-Commerce To Your Business

3:40 PM     Meghan Asha (FounderMade)
Getting Attention Amidst The Noise:
How To Gain Buyer Attention In The New World

4:50 PM     Jaime Schmidt (Schmidt Naturals)
Scale & Optimize:
Real Tactics That Led To An Acquisition in 7 Years

6:00 PM     Closing Comments
Press play on the song "Closing Time" by Semisonic!

Get Free 2-Day Pass
Event Partners

Startup Story LIVE is presented by...


And proudly supported by...

Want your logo here?
Register Now

Get Your Free Event Pass

Enter your info below to secure your spot.

First Name
Last Name
Your Email
Are you a business owner?

Awesome! Your email has been subscribed so you'll never miss a beat.

Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again or email us at mail@thestartupstory.co.

The Startup Story © 2020
PressPrivacyTermsSupportWebsite by TDC